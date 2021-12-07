Bleach Creator Promotes the Anime’s Return with New Ichigo Sketch

It has been years since Tite Kubo closed up his work on Bleach, but the franchise has lived on through fans in that time. Now, it seems the creator is ready to liven up the franchise, and it will kick into high gear next year when Bleach returns with a new anime. On the heels of the manga’s rumored return, the show will come back to life with Ichigo leading the charge. And now, Kubo is hyping the big comeback with a special sketch for fans.

The artwork comes courtesy of Kubo himself as Shueisha shared his latest sketch. It was there fans got to see the artist’s newest take on Ichigo, and the Soul Reaper is looking good ahead of Bleach Expo and Jump Festa.

Now, for those of you who don’t know, Ichigo will appear at two events in Japan shortly. One of them is Bleach Expo, an art exhibit dedicated to Kubo’s supernatural series. The other is Jump Festa, of course. The annual convention is set to go down in less than two weeks, and Bleach will have a main stage panel. It has already been shared that Bleach‘s new anime will take over the panel, so fans are excited to see what the revival has in store. And thanks to Kubo’s new art, we are certain he feels the same.

As you can see above, the new sketch is pretty simple as it shows Ichigo in profile. The orange sketch outlines Ichigo’s classic ginger hair, and his jawline is incredibly sharp from the side. With a smirk on his lips, Ichigo is rocking an older look here, and that is definitely appropriate given the anime’s upcoming arc.

After all, the revival will bring Bleach to a finish by adapting its final manga arc. The Thousand-Year Blood War arc has been begging for an adaptation, and Kubo is ready to give it his best go. Now, fans are simply waiting to see how its first trailer fairs once it drops in a few days…! We’ll keep our fingers crossed for the best, and if fans are lucky, they’ll learn when Bleach will debut its new series next year.

What do you think about this new Ichigo art? How hyped are you for Bleach‘s return to the small screen? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.