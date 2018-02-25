‘Bleach’ Creator Answers Post-Canon Questions About Ichigo and More

It’s been awhile, but Bleach is back in the news these days. Tite Kubo’s series is slated to debut its first live-action venture in 2018, and the artist is stepping out to do press now that the film’s first trailer has gone live. So, Kubo decided to get everyone an update on the Soul Society while he was out doing interviews.

Don’t worry though! Kon and the gang are still doing alright!

Not long ago, Kubo sat down with Fuji TV to speak on a talk show with his former editor. The artist joked a bit about his current work as an artist, but he didn’t ignore Bleach. Translators were quick to turn around his new statements, and it seems Kubo still thinks about how everyone in Karakura Town and the Soul Society are doing.

During the interview, Kubo was asked a few questions about Bleach‘s characters in their post-canon world. The artist reveals Urahara is still in the human world and running his shop as always. As for Ichigo, the orange-haired Soul Reaper is still helping stuck souls pass on to the afterlife. Kon has yet to leave the Kurosaki Clinic.

Unfortunately, many of Kubo’s answer come off a bit vague. The artist refrains from giving any definite answers about his favorite Soul Reapers and such, but he did relent when it came to Zanpakutos. After being prodded a bit, Kubo told the interviewer he thinks Renji has the best Zanpakuto.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise.

What do you think the Bleach gang is up to these days?