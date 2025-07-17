Demon Slayer Actor Reveals Tragic Past Before Infinity Castle’s Release

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will be hitting theaters in Japan this week, as Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps will begin the first of their finale trilogy on July 18th. While anime fans will have to wait until September in North America to witness the fight against Muzan, new material is hitting worldwide to celebrate the Ufotable production. In a recent interview with Tanjiro’s voice actor Natsuki Hanae, the actor revealed that his background isn’t too far off from that of his character’s. Unfortunately, Hanae’s expertise at bringing the anime protagonist to life comes from a real place of pain in the lead’s life.

In a new interview with outlet Sponichi Annex, Natsuki Hanae discussed losing several members of his family early on in his life, “My mother passed away when I was about 18 or 19. I had just started working when I was about 20 or 21, and then my father passed away. My grandmother, who I lived with, also passed away the year after that. That period was pretty much rock bottom for me. But because I had that feeling, there are many parts of my work that I can use. I think to myself, ‘I wonder if that was the last gift I got from my parents,’ while I’m working as a voice actor.”

Tanjiro’s Pain Explained

Hanae also confirmed that he was more than willing to bring his own emotion to the recording booth, “When I act out sad scenes, I start crying right away. The moment I remember it, I start bawling my eyes out. I see it in a very positive way now, but I haven’t overcome it yet.” Considering the many trials and tribulations that Tanjiro will face in this theatrical trilogy, both the voice actor and fans alike are going to need to prepare themselves for some serious emotional beats.

While Tanjiro Kamado is one of Natsuki Hanae’s biggest roles, the Demon Slayer franchise is far from the only series that the voice actor has been a part of. Most recently, Hanae has been lending his vocal talents to the likes of Dandadan, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Blue Lock, Black Clover, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and Chainsaw Man to name a few. With reports that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s runtime will be nearly three hours long, expect to hear quite a bit from Natsuki in the film.

The first film of the Demon Slayer finale trilogy might be hitting Japan this week, but North American anime enthusiasts will have to wait until September 12th to catch the Demon Slayer Corps’ return to theaters. As of the writing of this article, Ufotable has yet to reveal when the follow-up films will arrive, but many fans are crossing their fingers that it might be a yearly release.

Via Sponichi Annex