Bleach Finally Unleashes Yamamoto's Power: Watch

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has kicked off the the brutal war between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies, and the newest episode of the series has fully brought Head Captain Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto into the fight with an unleashing of his power! The first few episodes of the new anime series have been spent showing off the terrifying level of power from their new group of enemies, and the Soul Reaper Captains have been struggling to keep up with each of the Sternritters' tricks. Now as they have launched into a full invasion of the Soul Society, fans are seeing much more of the tricks up their sleeves.

This was all true until the Head Captain himself got into the thick of things with the newest episode. The first episode of the series took Lieutenant Captain Chojiro Sasakibe out of the series by quickly killing as a demonstration of the new enemies' abilities, and Yamamoto has been feeling the sting ever since. Finding the one who killed Sasakibe in the newest episode, Yamamoto unleashed the full power of his rage as he now is declaring his own war on the enemy. Check it out as spotted by @AnimeScenesJPN on Twitter:

How Does Yamamato Get Into the Fight?

Episode 5 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War sees more of the fights between the various Soul Reapers and the new Sternitter enemies, and each captain has begun to lose their nerve after many of them had lost their Bankai and are beginning to notice the gap in their power. But the Sternritter who killed Sasakibe reveals himself, and Yamamoto ends up finding this out when the opponent tries to use Sasakibe's stolen Bankai against him.

It's a powerful Bankai, sure, but after an emotional flashback, Yamamoto is angered even more as he completely obliterates this Sternritter as a way to properly mourn the Lieutenant Captain who has been by his side for a long time. Now he points his rage at the rest of the enemy, and his entry into the front lines with his show of power is enough to wind back up the rest of the Captains and gives them a much needed morale boost moving forward.

How do you feel about Yamamoto showing off his power in the newest episode? How are you liking Bleach's new anime run so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!