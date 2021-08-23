Bleach Welcomes New Kinds of Soul Tech

✖

Bleach's new chapter welcomes new kinds of Soul Technnology bringing Kubo's now classic series into the future! As part of the celebration for the franchise's 20th Anniversary of first being published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, original series creator Tite Kubo returned to the manga with a brand new entry that picked up right from where the series ended. Not only that, but it gave fans some updates on how the lives of Ichigo Kurosaki and the others have been since we last got to see them in action years ago. These updates are plenty technological as well.

The new chapter of the series not only showed what kind of advancements the Soul Reapers have made to their ranks, but Kisuke Urahara and Mayuri Kurotsuchi have been tinkering with the technology to develop new kinds of devices to bend the Reishi in Soul Society. This includes cell phone like "Soul Pagers," and extends to other modern day conveniences for the Soul Reapers such as televisions and other communication technologies.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One of the first new devices we are introduced to is an updated "Soul Pager" that is an advanced version of a previous iteration. As Rukia and Renji use one of these to talk with Ichigo, Rukia mentions how she has an older one but is interested in a new one because she can see the other's face. Not only that, but Renji explains that Urahara has been working with the Research and Development department to create even more devices like televisions.

Kurotsuchi then reveals a hologram like technology that allows him to communicate with all of the Captains at once with the use of flying drones, and these holograms can even attack other through lasers. While these are minute changes, this will likely play into the future of the series as it's soon revealed that this new chapter is nowhere near the end of the plans for the future of the series as a whole.

There's a whole new arc coming our way with a wave of new villains coming from Hell, and technology advancements like these are probably the results of some bigger experiments Urahara and Kurotsuchi have been doing since the end of the series. Experiments we could see in full motion as the series continues to face off against this new wave of threats.

But what do you think? Curious to see how new technology will factor into Bleach's future? What are you hoping to see from the next wave of fights against Hell?