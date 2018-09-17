‘Bleach’ Stuns Fans With Live-Action Ichigo v Renji Battle

When it comes to live-action anime, it doesn’t take much to rile up fans. The medium has tripped up one too many times, leaving fans jaded at the idea of a live-action anime doing well. However, film studios aren’t ready to give up the field just yet, and one of these adaptations is wowing fans.

After all, Bleach managed to pull off a solid live-action adaptation, and fans are focusing on how intense its final fight sequence is.

For those unaware, Bleach came out with a live-action movie this summer, and it has made its way to Netflix for international fans. The action-packed film drew in mixed reception after its first trailer dropped, but the film itself garnered high praise from fans. And, as you can see below, its action scenes are top tier.

Ichigo vs Renji (Live Action) pic.twitter.com/DlCze0gp7E — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) September 16, 2018

With Bleach on Netflix, fans are sharing the final fight Ichigo Kurosaki and Renji Abarai share. The pair find themselves pitted against each other in Karakura Town after Ichigo dispatches the Grand Fisher Hollow with a bit of help from Uryu. As Byakuya is set on killing Ichigo and Rukia for their crimes, he sends his squad lieutenant to fight them. Renji is happy to oblige his captain, but things don’t go his way as Ichigo has zero plans to go down without a fight.

Bleach may not have the flashy SFX needed to bring the Shinigami’s iconic Flash Step to life, but director Shinsuke Sato was able to tap into their combat style in other ways. The swordplay used in Bleach utilizes each Soul Reaper’s Zanpakuto in a unique way, and Ichigo’s stubborn determination feels perfectly authentic to the anime. Even though the high schooler is out of his depth, his desire to save Rukia shows off Ichigo’s protective nature, and Renji meets that challenge with a series of ruthless attacks.

Directed by Shinsuke Sato, Bleach‘s live-action film is now available for streaming on Netflix. The film stars Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki, Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki, MIYAVI as Byakuya Kuchiki, Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai, Erina Mano as Orihime Inoue, Tomo Koyanagi as Chad Yasutora, Yosuke Egochi as Isshin Kurosaki, Masami Nagasawa as Masaki Kurosaki, and Seiichi Tanabe as Keisuke Urahara. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.