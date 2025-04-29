One Piece Cliffhanger Sets Up Egghead’s Biggest Threat Yet

The Straw Hat Pirates and their allies already have their hands full with several enemies on the island, including Admiral Kizaru. However, the situation will soon take a turn for the worse. After the emotional fight between Kizaru and Sentomaru, Luffy challenges the Admiral in hopes of saving Vegapunk. Luffy and Kizaru are clashing against one another after two years, and the fight is completely in the Sea Emperor’s favor. The Straw Hat Pirates were too weak to deal with Kizaru in the Sabaody Archipelago, but things are clearly different now. Although Admirals are the powerhouses of the Marines, Emperors are the most feared pirates in the world.

Any Admiral will struggle against a powerful opponent like an Emperor, and Kizaru is no different. The fight between Luffy and Kizaru currently shows the might of these powerful characters as both sides refuse to back down. However, although Luffy currently has the upper hand, things will be different if Kizaru gets a backup. Additionally, the other characters are also engaged in their own roles, but little do they know that things will only go south from there. The Five Elders are more desperate than ever to kill Vegapunk, and one of them is finally taking action.

One Piece Episode 1127 Ending Features Saturn

As the episode ends, we see Saturn sitting on his chair, looking even more grim than usual. The situation in Egghead is not on the Marines’ favor with Kizaru having his hand full with Luffy while the Pacifistas are now attacking his soldiers. Additionally, the preview features a mysterious and ominous-looking pentagram, suggesting things are more serious than ever. Saturn is one of the major antagonists in the show, known for committing several vile acts. He was introduced in the Jaya Arc and had a major role to play in the tragedy of Ohara. Saturn lives in Marijoa with his fellow Gorosei, who are not only Celestial Dragons but also known as the World’s Highest Authority.

In the Egghead Incident Arc, Saturn has made it clear that the Marines must kill Vegapunk and all his Satellities, except York. York has betrayed Vegapunk, and she can create more Mother Flame for the World Government. Additionally, the Egghead Incident Arc sheds light on Saturn’s cruelty since he’s someone who can sacrifice any number of his subordinates if it means achieving his goal. What’s worse is that he considers everyone beneath him as insects, something he can easily dispose of. While we do learn more about Saturn in this arc, his powers are still a mystery.

The flashback of the Reverie Incident proves that Imu and even the Gorosei have mysterious and inhuman abilities. After Sabo entered the Throne Room in the Pangea Castle, he had the misfortune of facing off against those powerful monsters, and all he could do was escape as soon as possible. The flashback only shows silhouettes of the Gorosei’s powers, but they may have the power of Zoan-type devil fruits. Although it’s unclear if Saturn actually plans to arrive on Egghead, if he does, Luffy and his crew will have their work cut out for them.