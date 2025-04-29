Phineas And Ferb Revival Shares New Preview

Phineas And Ferb became a Disney juggernaut over its initial four-season run, garnering plenty of specials and merchandise to help the duo become a permanent fixture in the public eye. Ending in 2015, the creators are making a comeback to the animated world that was perpetually stuck within a summer vacation this June, changing things up a little for its highly-anticipated comeback. With the start date of Ferb and Phineas’ new adventures, Disney has released a new preview for the stepbrothers, their platypus, and the villainous Dr. Doofenshmirtz before their official comeback on June 5th this summer.

For those who might need a refresher, the original Phineas And Ferb series took place over one summer, with the one-hundred and twenty-five plus episodes focusing on the stepbrothers planning out their wild days. This revival series will take place the following summer and while things might change, the original creators are back at the steering wheel. Co-creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh have returned to helm the forty new episodes that will make up the revival’s first season, with a second already confirmed. While a third season has yet to be set in stone, the popularity of the franchise most likely means that the sky is the limit for the show’s revival moving forward.

Phineas And Ferb’s New Season Breakdown

If you want a closer look at the story for Ferb and Phineas’ big comeback, here’s how Disney is teasing the upcoming episodes, “[T]he new season of ‘Phineas and Ferb’ will follow the inventive stepbrothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P, whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tri-State area.” The revival will start on June 5th on the Disney Channel, with the series arriving on Disney+ on June 6th so mark your calendars.

Alongside Povenmire and Marsh making a comeback, plenty of the original voice cast will be making a comeback. The cast currently includes Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn, David Errigo Jr. as Ferb Fletcher, Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn, Caroline Rhea as Linda Flynn-Fletcher, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus and Alyson Stoner as Isabella Garcia-Shapiro.

The Creators Speak

Earlier this year, co-creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh discussed the upcoming return, “Since ‘Phineas and Ferb’ is essentially a celebration of summer vacation, summer is the perfect time to debut the new season…We have had such a great time diving back into this world and the entire cast and crew have really brought their A-game. We cannot wait to see fans’ reactions to what is shaping up to be our favorite season yet.”

Want to keep up with the developments of this classic summer-focused series?