‘Bleach’ Live-Action Film Previews Special Behind-the-Scenes Footage

While reception to the live-action Bleach adaptation was mixed with fans, what fans do agree on is the impressive fight choreography and stunts amid the film’s sword fights and battles.

With the home video release of the film approaching in December, Warner Bros Japan shared a preview of the work that went to each of these scenes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The DVD and blu-ray release of Bleach is currently scheduled to release December 6 in Japan, and premium editions of the release will include a 200-minute behind-the-scenes special with bonus footage. The behind-the-scenes clip includes a deeper look at Sota Fukushi’s Ichigo’s and Taichi Saotome’s Renji’s big fight scene toward the film’s climax.

The film even boasts that many of the actors performed their own stunts, and that’s an impressive feat considering how fluid and full of action each of the fights are. As fans can see by the behind the scenes footage here, the fight includes lots of high-flying wire work and intense reactions from both actors. It’s part of the reason fans loved the sword fights in the film, and felt that they encapsulated the fun of the original series in real life.

Directed by Shinsuke Sato, the live-action Bleach stars Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki, Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki, MIYAVI as Byakuya Kuchiki, Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai, Erina Mano as Orihime Inoue, Tomo Koyanagi as Chad Yasutora, Yosuke Egochi as Isshin Kurosaki, Masami Nagasawa as Masaki Kurosaki, and Seiichi Tanabe as Keisuke Urahara.

You can currently find the adaptation streaming now on Netflix. You can also check out ComicBook.com’s review of the film here. Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu