Fans Weigh in on ‘Bleach’s Live-Action Netflix Debut

Live-action anime adaptations are some of the most divisive films among fans, but with the release of the live-action Bleach film, the conversation has changed a bit.

While there are some detractors for the film, the majority of fan response to the film has been positive. Some fans are even asking for a sequel. If you have yet to see the film yourself, Bleach‘s live-action film is now available for streaming on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.

Fans have started to put their reactions to the film online, and there’s been major praise for the film’s action, fight choreography, character work with Ichigo and Rukia, and some have even declared the film as the best live-action anime film yet. They can’t wait to see what comes next, if anything.

Directed by Shinsuke Sato, the film stars Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki, Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki, MIYAVI as Byakuya Kuchiki, Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai, Erina Mano as Orihime Inoue, Tomo Koyanagi as Chad Yasutora, Yosuke Egochi as Isshin Kurosaki, Masami Nagasawa as Masaki Kurosaki, and Seiichi Tanabe as Keisuke Urahara.

Read on to find out what fans are saying about the live-action Bleach, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu.

‘Dragon Ball’ Movie on Netflix Next?

After seeing #Bleach I’m convinced @Netflix is the only one who can bring us the live action #DragonBall we deserve. pic.twitter.com/d9hRL7Pkr6 — ?GullahJackTrackz? (@GullahJackTrac1) September 14, 2018

NOW YOU FEEL LIKE NUMBER ONE

‘Actually Pretty Cool’

the Bleach live action was actually pretty cool pic.twitter.com/YuxzaAysse — picolo (@_gabrielpicolo) September 16, 2018

That Ichiruki Though

shoutout to bleach live action for filling up the ichiruki bucket pic.twitter.com/xwTOzaYVD8 — pia ? [? ?] (@_magatsukami) September 15, 2018

Good, Good Fights

I’ve seen #Bleach live action on Netflix and this fight scene is amazing. ???pic.twitter.com/OJ2ZgR3KYC — jilliepot (@jilliepot) September 16, 2018

What About the Anime Though?

What was everyone’s thought on the Bleach Live Action ?



Literally the best Live action I’ve ever seen next to Nana…



I really hope the prayers that this movie is getting will bring back the anime — Bleach Bae (@Bleach_Bae) September 15, 2018

‘Best IRL Anime Movie’

Okay I’m going to be completely honest here. The BLEACH live Action Movie is hands down the best IRL Anime Movie… I did not expect this…#BLEACH #bleachliveaction #BleachMovie — Sʜɪᴋᴀs | カカシ (@ShikasClouds) September 16, 2018

Where that Sequel At?