‘Bleach’ Live-Action Film Releases Posters Starring Renji, Ishida

Are you ready to uncover your Bankai? Well, you may not be able to tap into that kind of spiritual energy, but the characters behind Bleach can. The heralded shonen series may be over, but it will make a long-awaited comeback this summer on the big screen. And, for those of you who are curious, Bleach has shared new posters which highlight two of its most important characters.

Not long ago, the official Twitter page for Bleach put up two new posters. The live-action images show off Renji Abarami and Uryu Ishida. As you can see in the tweets below, both of the men are shadowed in their character posters, but that does not make them look any less imposing.

As the first up, Renji’s poster shows off a few details from his iconic look. The Soul Reaper is dressed in his usual black-and-white uniform, but there is more to the costume than that. If you look closely, you can see the tattoos lining Renji’s neck and face. Plus, it is kind of hard to miss him holding his sheathed Zanpakuto behind his back.

When it comes to Uryu, the somber Quincy looks pretty put together here. Audiences cannot see much of his face, but his glasses are on full display. Uryu seems to be wearing his school uniform in this character poster, but if you look at his outstretched wrist, you can see the charm bracelet he wears that helps him unleash his own spiritual gifts.

The new posters are definitely a treat for fans, and its post teases there is even more to come. Bleach simply captioned the adverts with a message reading, “3 Days,” so the account may share new character posters until Friday rolls around. By the end of the week, the folks at Warner Bros. Japan might have a full trailer ready for the summer blockbuster, so keep your eyes trained on Twitter.

Not caught up on Bleach? This is what you need to know. It focuses on Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise.

