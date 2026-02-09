Crunchyroll’s Winter 2026 Drama Thriller Anime Takes a Shocking Dark Turn No One Saw Coming

As 2026 arrived with the Winter season, a new range of anime also debuted, and with Crunchyroll being the primary streaming platform, many of these new titles were released exclusively there. While currently airing series like Frieren Season 2 and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 are among the platform’s most captivating shows, Crunchyroll also hosts a variety of other standout anime. The newly debuted Sentenced to Be a Hero took the anime community by storm with its dark tones, but a returning series has surprisingly emerged as one of the darkest this season.

The reason this anime stands out as darker than the others lies in how its premise is rooted in real-life drama, reflecting an unsettling side of the entertainment industry. The series in question is none other than Oshi no Ko, which returned with its third season on Crunchyroll instead of Netflix. This season begins with Ruby in focus, determined to uncover Ai’s killer while Aqua takes a back seat. However, in a surprising turn in the latest episode, Aqua is pulled back into the chaos, and a shocking revelation about their mother, Ai, is revealed.

Oshi no Ko Takes a Surprisingly Dark and Thrilling Turn in the Latest Episode

Image courtesy of Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko Season 3 Episode 4, titled “Blind,” follows Ruby’s plan to quickly rise as a star, but it also shifts focus to Aqua meeting former Strawberry Productions president Ichigo. During their conversation, Aqua learns that Ichigo has been helping Ruby because he still wants to find Ai’s killer. Aqua tries to convince him that there’s no need to continue, believing the mastermind behind Ai’s death is already dead. However, Ichigo provides crucial information that completely debunks Aqua’s theory, pulling him back into the investigation. This revelation leads Aqua to unintentionally distance himself from Kana as well, further widening the gap in their relationship. While this dark twist was something fans partly anticipated, the episode still had more shocking moments in store.

As Akane receives her rookie actor award, the president of Lalalai reveals that an exceptionally talented actor was once part of the group. Curious, Akane looks into this actor’s details and, after watching an old clip, realizes that Hikaru Kamiki might be Aqua’s father, as he perfectly fits the timeline and description of when Ai became pregnant. The twist reveals that Ai was only 16 at the time, while Hikaru was just 15 and still a middle schooler. While fans expected the twins’ real father to be a major mystery, no one anticipated him being so young or Ai getting pregnant at such an early age.

If anything, this revelation offers a stark glimpse into real-life scenarios, especially within the entertainment industry, where such controversies often surface. There is no denying that Oshi no Ko draws inspiration from these events, and given how it consistently portrays the dark realities of the industry, this twist perfectly matches the tone the series is trying to convey. Now that Aqua and Ruby’s father has been identified, fans can expect to learn more about this character, especially with Aqua, Ruby, and Akane all involved in the investigation. This sets the stage for future Oshi no Ko Season 3 episodes to become even darker, potentially making it one of the darkest anime currently on Crunchyroll.

