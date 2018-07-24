Live-Action ‘Bleach’ Premiere Scores Rave Reviews

Anime is one of the world’s most popular fandoms, but its reputation with film has been so-so. Sure, animated features have succeeded again and again, but things sour when live-action comes into the picture. However, it looks like Bleach wants to change all of that.

After all, the reviews are in. Bleach made its live-action debut in Japan not long ago, and the premiere has garnered rave reviews.

Over on Twitter, fans have taken to social media to share their take on Bleach. Japanese fans headed into theaters cautiously as Tite Kubo’s iconic supernatural series made its comeback, and most left as firm believers in the adaptaiton.

“I saw Bleach. Personally, it was a very fun movie,” one fan wrote. “Although its fighters were spectacular, I wanted to see more.”

As for MOGUMOGU Shark, the fan said they were blown away by how nice Bleach looked on the big screen. “The high quality production of Bleach was really something. I want to see it again.

So far, Bleach has stayed away from the U.S. market, but that will change very soon. In fact, the film is set to make a second premiere in New York this weekend. Japan Cuts will host Bleach‘s debut screening in the U.S., and both of its showings quickly sold out.

If you want to read more reviews on the film, you can check out some translated takes on Bleach below!

The Bleach movie is the best to say at the least. The story is nice and clean and friendly to original fans. Its sword fights are so cool. I can only say to Mr. Kubo that this is a good film. Let’s all see it! From a man who really liked the original series. – @shu_ka_shu

The live-action version of Bleach is wonderful. I love the anime and the original manga, but this movie had the best Ichigo and Rukia that I could think of. Ichigo and Rukia had the best relationship. The casting and acting was very good. – slinky_dog_s11

Bleach has so much feeling to it, in particular in the scene where Ichigo fights Byakuya. – @kazuya_movie

I saw Bleach, and it is a satisfying live-action take on the series. I think that the Soul Society was put together very well. The VFX quality is high, and the damage done by its battles is so good. I hope the series will skip into the Soul Society as soon as possible! – @TABECHAUYO

I’ve been watching Shinsuke Sato’s films, and Bleach has finally come out. Since I read the original series, I have been looking forward to what kind of live-action project Bleach would make, but the degree of perfection is amazing. The performers are all cool. It was interesting. – @inoueyosuke

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.