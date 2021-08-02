Bleach's Special Chapter Reveals First Details

✖

Bleach has been out of commission for years now, but the story's legacy is thriving still. The hit supernatural anime draws in new fans by the year, and creator Tite Kubo felt it was time to honor the series he is known best for. That is why a brand-new chapter of Bleach is in the works, and the one shot's first details have gone live.

The update came this week when Shonen Jump put out its usual weekly chapter. It was there fans got confirmation that Bleach is getting a special chapter, and the one shot will focus on Ichigo Kurosaki some time after the manga wrapped.

Little is known about the one shot as of yet, but Shonen Jump did confirm it will follow Ichigo as he makes a trip to the Soul Society. The hero is said to be summoned in honor of a "certain ceremony" that has yet to be named. But of course, fans have their own idea of what might be up.

Some fans believe the ceremony involves Ichigo himself, and that is not a terrible pitch. After all, the Soul Reaper is strong enough to become a captain, and the Soul Society has vacancies to fill. And as you likely guessed, there are few fighters more qualified than Ichigo to take up such a role.

The ceremony will be a fun one to watch, and fans are mostly excited to reunite with their favorite Soul Reapers once more. It has been nearly a decade since the Bleach TV series ended, and Kubo's manga closed in 2016. This comeback promises to flesh out even more of the Bleach franchise, and this isn't even the end of Kubo's series. Not long ago, it was confirmed the Bleach anime is returning to adapt its manga's final arc, so there are way more wild missions in store for Bleach.

What do you think of these new chapter details? Are you hyped for this extra-long chapter of Bleach? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.