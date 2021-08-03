Bleach Fans Are Freaking Out Over Ichigo's New Design

Bleach might have ended its manga back in 2016, but the franchise lives on through fans all over the world. The hit series remains a staple in the shonen genre, and current series like Jujutsu Kaisen look up to Bleach as a model of all things good. This month will revitalize Bleach amidst its 20th anniversary, and fans did learn the series will put out a special chapter in less than a week. And after getting a first-look at Ichigo as an adult, well - they are freaking out.

You can see a few of the Internet's reactions in the slides below. The whole thing popped off when Bleach put out the first advert for its new chapter. As you can see below, the promo put the spotlight on Ichigo Kurosaki by showing the Soul Reaper as an adult. And as fans noticed, the hero is the definition of fashion-forward in this piece.

Ichigo's hair is pushed back in a sleek hold, and it looks similar to how his father styled himself. The lanky hero is still fit in his robes, and Ichigo is easy to recognize even with his aged features. Most fans have already said this aged-up look is one of the best seen in a shonen sequel, so Sasuke Uchiha can eat his heart out. The Konoha 11 didn't get the time skip they deserved, but hey - Ichigo came out of this all alright.

If you are eager to read this new chapter, it will be live shortly. Bleach will release this special 73-page chapter on Sunday stateside once Weekly Shonen Jump has put out its new issue. Little is known about the chapter so far, but Kubo did say it will follow Ichigo as he is summoned to the Soul Society for a ceremony.

What do you think about Ichigo's new look? Do you like this adult design or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.