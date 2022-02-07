Bleach Creator Drops Major Update About the Anime’s Future

Bleach has been out of the public eye for years, but fans have not forgotten the series in the least. In fact, the fandom has rallied for its return since the anime closed prematurely. This explains why the anime fandom is hyped for Ichigo’s return to television this fall as the manga is ready to adapt its final arc. And now, the manga’s creator is updating fans on the big project.

The big update went live just recently because of Kubo. The artist did a Q&A with members of his fan club, and it was there Kubo dropped two big updates about Bleach’s anime revival.

As it turns out, the Thousand-Year Blood War arc will take time to answer things that the manga couldn’t get to. Kubo has worked closely with the show’s team to fill in these gaps, so Bleach fans can anticipate some new content from this adaptation. For instance, Kubo is ready to explain who exactly targeted Rukia during the first Quincy Invasion, and that is just the start.

Kubo also said this anime adaptation isn’t the only one being courted by Bleach. The creator said some of his spin-off manga titles are being looked at. In particular, an anime adaptation of We Do Knot Always Love You is being tossed around, but its approval will come down to optics. Bleach‘s main revival will need to do well to convince higher-ups about the spin-off, so fans better tune in when Ichigo returns this fall.

For now, fans can catch up with Bleach on their own time before its anime returns. You can find the complete series over on Hulu and Crunchyroll right now. And if the manga is your cup of tea, Manga Plus and Viz Media’s online library have the series available digitally.

