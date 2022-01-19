Viz Media Launches Stateside Shonen Jump Store

In the past few days, Viz Media has been touting a major announcement, with many fans wondering if this would be the company’s way of sending out new NFTs. Shooting down these rumors, Viz has unveiled the major news drop, letting fans know that a Shonen Jump Store was now available to peruse online, offering fans unique merchandise from One Piece and Bleach, with more Shonen focused merch on the way along with attire that has the Shonen Jump Logo printed on each.

The new website, which can be visited by clicking on this link, currently has some t-shirts, hoodies, socks, duffel bags, and various other pieces of merchandise from the Shonen franchises of One Piece and Bleach, while also offering attire that has the Shonen Jump logo stamped on the front. Viz Media is certainly planning to dive into more merchandise from its numerous properties, with the likes of Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more releasing new chapters in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official description of the site currently available online reads as such:

“The Official US Shonen Jump Store offers exclusive and limited merchandise drops from some of your favorite manga. Each season, the site will feature two manga capsule collections. All items will be produced in very limited quantities. Most items will NOT be restocked, so be sure to get them while you can. These premium quality capsule collections are only available through the Shonen Jump Store or at VIZ special events.”

2022 is set to be a big year for multiple Shonen properties, with Dragon Ball Super releasing a new movie this April, My Hero Academia set to return with a new season this fall, and Chainsaw Man debuting its first anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA. With Shueisha continuing to introduce new anime properties via its pages, first hitting the scene in 1949, it’s clear that the manga printers aren’t showing signs of slowing down any time soon.

What do you think of the new virtual store for Shonen Jump? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen.