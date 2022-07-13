Bleach Producer Hypes the New Anime's Animation

Bleach will be returning to screens later this year for the final arc of the original manga that fans have been asking to see for quite a long time, and the producer behind Thousand-Year Blood war is hyping up all of the new animation coming in this new anime arc. The original run for the anime was cut short before it could properly adapt the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and anime fans have been asking for it ever since. While we did never get to see it all those years ago, this might have been a blessing in disguise as this new anime is afforded the opportunity to include some new modern day techniques the original couldn't.

Speaking in a special interview with Viz Media for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, producer Yoshihiro Tominaga hyped the kinds of new animation techniques he's looking forward to seeing in this new era of the anime when asked about what he was looking forward to seeing the most from the new series, "I'm looking forward to action sequences, the CGI, and Shiro Sagisu's music. I'd say these three." Elaborating further, Tominaga teased we could have some new sequences that even top the original anime series' run.

(Photo: Viz Media)

"With director [Tomohisa] Taniguchi here onboard, the action animation will look great," Tominaga continued. "He's working hard to create action sequences that will top the previous series. So there will be a lot to look forward to. The scenes aren't done yet, but I'm excited to see the finished product." As for director Tomohisa Taniguchi, the director opened up about his new approaches to the series' final arc characters that will be making their debut in the new anime series.

"Thousand-Year Blood War will introduce many new characters, Taniguchi began. "In the manga, the story is told through black and white still images. But the anime also comes with sound, color, and voices. So I'm really looking forward to seeing how the anime will bring these new characters to life. Even when I'm cutting the storyboards I'm thinking, 'How can I make these characters from the manga look even more awesome in the anime?' It's a process I'm having lots of fun with."

It sounds like the slick visuals of the trailers will be around for the final project, so fans looking forward to Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's anime will have quite a lot to keep an eye out for! But what are you hoping to see from the animation in Bleach's new anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!