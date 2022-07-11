Bleach Creator Teases New Anime Battles Not Seen in the Manga

Bleach is gearing up for its big anime comeback later this year, and the original creator behind the series is teasing that the anime will have some new battles that were not seen in the original manga version of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. With Bleach's original anime run ending before the final arc of the manga series even released, fans have been asking for the anime to return for the grand finale ever since. Soon fans will get their long held wish for more as Bleach's anime will be making its big return for all of its final fights as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule.

The Thousand-Year Blood War arc was already a busy arc in its own right due to how many characters and fights take place over its run, but original series creator Tite Kubo teases there were even more that fans will get to see soon. In a special interview with Viz Media about the new anime, Kubo revealed that he was actually sharing new ideas and battle designs for the characters and hopes that many of the extra fight scenes that he has in mind make it to the final project.

First Kubo opened up about how the new anime's design will be different from the original, "The animation and color design of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc will be different from the previous series. I want the anime to use modern, contemporary coloring, so we've gone back and forth several times to figure it out," Kubo explained. Then offered how the rest of the experience will be fresh, "I think it's going to be a new and refreshing viewing experience. The scenario will be new, too."

"I had decided in my head to end the manga in 15 years. And with so many characters appearing in that last arc, there were many battle scenes that never made it to the manga," Kubo continued. "So I hope to help insert those scenes back in as much as possible." As for which characters he had in mind, Kubo specifically mentioned "The Bambies" (which likely refers to Bambietta Basterbine's group) and noted that he went as far as "sending over lots of battle and design ideas for all the characters" that he thinks "the studio will make good use of those ideas."

