Bleach Creator Teases the New Anime's Biggest Battle

Bleach is setting the stage for its full anime comeback later this year, and the series creator behind it all is teasing the biggest battle coming in the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. With the original run of the anime ending before it could adapt the final arc of the manga, fans have been curious to see how the series could adapt many of the biggest moments from the arc itself. Fans will finally get their wish later this year, and it turns out that the original creator behind the series is looking forward to seeing one of the major fights in particular between two of the heavy hitters that come to blows.

Speaking about the upcoming Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime in a special interview with Viz Media during Anime Expo, original series creator Tite Kubo opened up about what he's looking forward to seeing in the anime adaptation of the manga's major arc. When asked about one of the major moments fans should look out for in particular, Kubo noted that the fight between Yhwach and Genryusai Yamamoto is going to be "amazing" considering all of the advancements that have been made for this new generation of the series.

"The battle between Yhwach and Genryusai [Yamamoto]," Kubo teased as for what fans should look forward to. "From what I've seen so far, I think that battle scene is going to look amazing. That's something everyone can look forward to..." But as Kubo also explained, there were fights that had to be cut out from the manga as well that he hopes to see make their way to the anime in the future. "[M]any battle scenes had to be cut from the manga. Ones featuring The Bambies, for example. I've actually been sending over lots of battle and design ideas for all the characters, so I think the studio will make good use of those ideas," as Kubo noted.

When talking about the design for the new episodes, Kubo praised the production as such, "The animation and color design of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc will be different from the previous series. I want the anime to use modern, contemporary coloring, so we've gone back and forth several times to figure it out," Kubo began. "Then offered how the rest of the experience will be fresh, "I think it's going to be a new and refreshing viewing experience. The scenario will be new, too."

