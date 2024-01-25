Bleach Cosplay Readies for Nelliel's Thousand-Year Blood War Comeback

One awesome Bleach cosplay is getting ready for Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck's big comeback in the Thousand-Year Blood War anime! Bleach's anime is returning for the third phase of its adaptation of the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series later this year, and that means there will be a new wave of fights in the increasingly explosive Thousand-Year Blood War arc. This next wave will not only set up the final fights for the series overall, but will also feature some big comebacks from characters who haven't been seen in action since the original anime ended all those years ago.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict will be hitting screens later this year as one of the most anticipated anime returns of the year overall, and will feature the return of some key fan favorites such as Nel. She'll be getting into some big conflicts along with Ichigo Kurosaki and the rest of the fighters as they continue to struggle against Yhwach and the Sternritter threat. As fans gear up for Nel's return in the anime, artist mimisemaan has taken things into their own hands by bringing Nel's Thousand-Year Blood War look to life through some awesome cosplay before its anime debut! Check it out:

When to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict is scheduled for a release some time later this year, but has yet to confirm a release date or seasonal window as of the time of this writing. The third wave of episodes will be picking up right from the massive cliffhanger last year that saw Squad Zero taking on Yhwach and the strongest of the Sternritter forces before it came to an end. But as fans of the original manga series know too well, this is far from the end of the actual arc itself as there are still some big events to come.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's anime still has quite a few major fights, scenes, and explosive climaxes it needs to get through before it comes to an end, but now is the perfect time to catch up with everything that's happened so far. If you wanted to do so, you can find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's first two parts now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) with both English and Japanese dubbed releases.

