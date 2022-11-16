Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Overtakes Attack on Titan Record After Episode 6

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has welcomed Soul Reapers back to the small screen, and it has never felt so good to see Ichigo Kurosaki. After a decade away from TV, the hero is back in action, and the anime has been heating up as of late. Of course, that was made very clear when episode six went live this week thanks to Captain Yamamoto, and the man's fight against Yhwach has pushed Bleach beyond a major Attack on Titan milestone.

For those who don't know, Attack on Titan is largely considered anime royalty, and its first season helped liven the fandom globally. With millions of fans, the series is buzzed about more often than not, and netizens have shown Attack on Titan love in ways few other series know. That is why Attack on Titan has littered IMDb as one of the top-rated anime titles to date, but Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War now reigns over the series.

What's the Situation?

According to IMDb, its TV Episode Ranking has been switched around, and we have Ichigo to thank. In just a few days, Bleach has taken first place out of nearly 29,000, and its top-rated entry happens to be episode six. The list then places "Oxymandias" by Breaking Bad in second place while Attack on Titan rounds the next two places. "Hero" and "Perfect Game" have 9.9 ratings each, and then the top five list finishes out with "Victory and Death" by Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

READ MORE: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals Closer Look at Aizawa's New Design | Attack on Titan Season 4 Reveals New Details About Anime's Final Episodes | Bleach Creator Commemorate the Anime's Latest Death in New Art

This user-made list is certainly competitive, but Bleach fans have managed to put episode six at the top with under 3,000 votes. Now, the question remains whether Ichigo and Yamamoto can hold on to the title. Attack on Titan has waxed and waned on IMDb, but its fanbase is always down to bolster its ranking on this list when called. As the show's final few episodes prep for launch next year, netizens can expect Attack on Titan to reclaim its title from Bleach but for now? Well, let's give Ichigo some time to admire this big win.

What do you think about Bleach's push forward with episode six? Should Attack on Titan fans reclaim the anime's title? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.