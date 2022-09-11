Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Hypes Art Upgrade in New Trailer
It has been a long decade since Bleach came to a close, and honestly? It feels good to be on the cusp of its comeback. After waiting all these years, fans will be reunited with Ichigo Kurosaki shortly thanks to their new anime, and the latest trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has fans geeking out in a big way.
As you can see below in the slides, all eyes are on Bleach ahead of its October comeback. A new trailer for the series just dropped for fans, and it gives us our best look at the sequel to date. From Orihime to Ishida and even its new villains, the character designs for Bleach are crisper than ever before. And given the reel's overall animation upgrade, well – it is safe to say Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is going to go ham when it releases on October 10th.
