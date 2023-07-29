Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Reveals Sajin's Ultimate Transformation

In the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, each member of Bleach's Soul Society is giving it all they have in the fight against the Wandenreich. Following a horrific first round that resulted in the death of countless Shinigami, along with the former head of the Soul Society Yamamoto, the Sternritter have returned. A number of Soul Society Captains are in the fight of their lives, but Bleach's latest anime episode focuses on Sajin, the wolfman Shinigami, as he unleashes an ultimate transformation that's unlike anything we've seen in the series to date.

To give you a recap on the wolf-life Shinigami known as Sajin, the Soul Reaper towers over his comrades on the battlefield, normally wearing a helmet to hide his beastial appearance. In fighting against the Wandenreich soldier known as Bambietta, Sajin reveals that he made a pact with one of his elders to unlock a powerful new form, but at a horrific price. Ripping out his own heart and placing it on a dish, Sajin is able to access his human form, strengthening his Bankai and achieving a transformation that is able to knock Bambi out of the sky. Unfortunately for Sajin, this power boost comes with a grave side effect.

Sajin's Transformation

Known as the Jinka technique, the Wolf Clan Member finds himself gaining a short boost of wild energy, but also transforming into a wolf and losing both his new human form as well as his gargantuan stature he held prior. Luckily, Sajin finds himself saved by one of his subordinates following his dynamic clash with Bambietta. While defeating his opponent, the war against the Wandenreich is far from over for Sajin's Shinigami cohorts.

Despite Sajin's victory, the Sternritter still have a wild advantage in their fight against the Soul Society. While the Shinigami have deciphered how to get their Bankais back, Yhwach has allowed the full potential of his lieutenants to be unleashed, giving them energy wings that create quite an intimidating appearance. Unfortunately for the Soul Reapers, Ichigo Kurosaki has yet to return to the battlefield.

What did you think of Sajin's ultimate transformation? Do you think he'll be able to regain his human form in the fight against Yhwach? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.