Bleach Post-Credits Scene Drops Ominous Soul King Tease With Ichigo

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now teasing an ominous connection between Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul King with the newest episode of the anime now airing its new episodes this Summer! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has now kicked off the full war between the Soul Reapers and Quincies with its new episodes, but Ichigo and a few others are still training to reach a new level of power to balance the scales for the fights to come. While the Soul Reapers are fighting for their lives, Ichigo's trying his best to complete his new training as soon as possible.

When we had last seen Ichigo in action in any real way, he was working together with the various members of Squad Zero to try and restore his power and even reach a new level. With such a close proximity to the Soul King in his current training, it seems like Ichigo has started to form a strange connection with the powerful entity as of the post-credits scene from the newest Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode that shows flashes of what could be the Soul King's thoughts. Check it out below as shared by @Animesempai0 on Twitter:

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 16 Post-Credits Scene Explained

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 16's post-credits scene shares an update on Ichigo in the midst of his training as he's walking through an area filled with an intense spiritual pressure. It's already tough to deal with on its own, but Ichigo suddenly flashes with a new kind of energy and begins to see visions of the Soul King. It's unclear as to whether or not these are visions of the past or potential future for the Soul King, but it's clear that Ichigo's forming some kind of connection with this being.

Ichigo even has the same kind of eyes that the Soul King has as the post-credits scene comes to an end, so it raises some major questions about the nature of his training overall. But with the Soul Society in more danger than ever before, this is something Ichigo will just have to add to the mountain of things he needs to deal with before the Thousand-Year Blood War arc comes to an end.

