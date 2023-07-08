Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Reveals Ending Theme: Watch

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is finally back in action with the highly anticipated Part 2 of the final arc, and the first episode of the new slate this Summer has revealed the anime's newest ending theme sequence! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War kicked off the long awaited anime adaptation of the final arc for Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga series after ten long years, and fans had been anxiously waiting to see what would be coming next after its big debut last Fall. That's made Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 the biggest anime return of the Summer 2023 anime schedule overall.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has officially made its premiere around the world, and the first episode has revealed the stylish new opening and ending theme for the new episodes this Summer. The new ending theme for the anime is titled "Endroll" as performed by Yoh Kamiyama, and the visuals for the theme sequence feature an ominous teasing of all the Sternritter that are looming large over the course of the rest of the series for the final battle. You can check out Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation's new ending theme below as shared by Viz Media:

How to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has officially premiered its first episode, and will continue to air its new episodes outside of Japan on Hulu, with the simulcast in English and Latin American Spanish; and on Star+ and Disney+ with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian subtitles. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation Episode 14 is titled "The Last 9 Days" and Hulu teases the newest episode as such, "Ichigo prepares to leave the Royal Palace to return to the Seireitei but is stopped by Hyosube, who claims that Ichigo cannot defeat Yhwach as he is now."

Now is also the time to catch up with everything that has happened in the Bleach anime so far before the final battle continues. You can currently find the entire run of the classic Bleach anime series and the first part of the new Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime now streaming with Hulu in both Japanese and English language dubs.

