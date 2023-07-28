Bleach Cosplay Creates a Terrifying Kenpachi

Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War Arc has been one of the biggest comebacks in anime history. Following the original anime adaptation coming to a close years prior, Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society are introduced to their most terrifying challenge to date in the form of the Wandenreich. While Ichigo and a number of his allies are undergoing some new training in an effort to push back the Sternritter, Kenpachi might receive the biggest changes of the Shinigami in this new storyline. Now, one cosplayer has brought the brutal Soul Reaper to life in a terrifying way.

For the vast majority of Bleach's history, Kenpachi has been one of the most ruthless members of the Soul Society. Tearing his way through opponents, one of the most surprising elements of this bloody swordsman is the fact that he doesn't make use of the tools that many other Shinigami take for granted. In the anime series to date, viewers have yet to see Kenpachi use a "Bankai" though that is looking to change as the swordsman's fight against his mentor is looking to bring out this new side of the brawler. While Kenpachi has yet to make an appearance in the recent batch of episodes of the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, his return will make for a major moment in the anime's history.

Bleach: The Kenpachi War

Kenpachi truly made a name for himself thanks to his first fight against Ichigo during the earlier days of Bleach's history. Confirmed in this recent season, it turns out that Kenpachi isn't so much a name as it is a title, which the current wielder was able to take from his mentor. In Kenpachi's fight against his fellow Soul Reaper in the first batch of episodes, the man we know as Kenpachi claimed victory but killed his sensei in the process.

The current batch of Bleach episodes will total thirteen, with another break planned for the cours by Studio Pierrot once the end arrives. Luckily, there are two more batches of episodes to follow, meaning that most likely the Thousand Year Blood War Arc will end in 2024. While Bleach's resurgence has been a big deal in the anime world, it has yet to be confirmed as to whether or not Ichigo and the Soul Society will return with new adventures in the manga.

Are you hyped for Kenpachi's return in the Thousand-Year Blood War? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.