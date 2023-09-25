Bleach Cosplay Highlights Rukia's Bankai Transformation

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been showing off all sorts of cool new forms and powers with the episodes seen this Summer, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Rukia Kuchiki's big moment with the debut of her Bankai, Hakka no Togame! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War kicked off its run of episodes last Fall with the Soul Reapers taking some significant losses from a powerful group of Quincies. This included returning fan favorites like Rukia, but she was recruited for some special training in the Royal Palace by the mysterious members of the powerful Squad Zero group.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation brought Rukia back after that training much stronger than before, and revealed that she was able to tap into the true power of her Zanpakuto. This unlocked her full Bankai, Hakka no Togame, which resulted in a full transformation that brought about an icy makeover for the Reaper as she took down her Quincy opponent with ease. Artist f.f_plantkon on TikTok has brought Rukia's Bankai transformation back to the spotlight with some equally cool cosplay! Check it out:

How to Catch Up With Bleach: TYBW

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation is nearing the end of its run of episodes for the Summer, and will be coming to an end with a special two episode long finale on Saturday, September 30th. Fans in the United States will be able to stream the final episodes on Hulu in the United States with a simulcast in English and Latin American Spanish, and on Star+ and Disney+ with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian subtitle in international territories.

If you wanted to catch up with everything that has happened in the first two parts of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War so far, you can find the rest of the episodes (with an English dub also available) streaming with Hulu as well. They also are offering the entire run of the original Bleach anime streaming with the service as well as fans might need to catch up with everything before the final arc began. With Part 3 not having a release date or window yet, there's plenty of time to watch.

Where does Rukia's Bankai reveal rank among your favorite Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War moments so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Bleach in the comments!