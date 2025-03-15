Bleach Creator Potentially Teases Return of The Thousand-Year Blood War

Following the first three seasons of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, the Soul Society has re-established itself as one of the biggest factors of the anime world once again. While the shonen series was once considered a part of Shonen Jump’s “Big Three,” the cancellation of the manga and anime previously left Ichigo Kurosaki and company in a bad spot. As fans wait to learn when the conclusion of the Blood War will arrive, creator Tite Kubo is hinting at a big announcement for the once crestfallen shonen franchise that has re-emerged as a major player in the medium.

Tite Kubo might not be working on new manga chapters for Bleach but that hasn’t stopped the shonen mangaka from remaining a heavy part of the franchise. In recent years, the artist has been working with Studio Pierrot on the Thousand-Year Blood War’s anime adaptation, adding new scenes to the series that weren’t present in the manga. Taking to social media once again, Kubo has shared a mysterious image that shonen fans might be familiar with, hinting at big news that might arrive on March 21st later this month. This might not be a confirmation of Blood War news but it is hinting at something for the Soul Society.

What is This Symbol?

Pierrot

For those who need a refresher, the symbol pictured on Tite Kubo’s social media account is the one linked to the “Substitute Shinigami.” In this case, Ichigo Kurosaki still holds that title despite becoming the strongest member of the Soul Reapers. Since Kubo tagged “Bleach Anime” in this teaser, we have to imagine that this is related to the return of the television series, though there are other options on the table.

To start, Bleach Rebirth of Souls is an upcoming fighting game from Bandai Namco that will let fans pick from the many heroes and villains of the franchise to face off once again. With the game hitting retailers later this month on the 21st, it’s possible that this could simply be Kubo teasing that fact. Of course, there’s another major tease that fans are crossing their fingers for.

Could Bleach’s Manga Return?

Tite Kubo might have his hands full with the Thousand-Year Blood War’s anime adaptation but the Studio Pierrot production is almost at its end. The manga artist has not confirmed that he will make a return to Bleach’s manga but released a special one-shot titled “Bleach: No Breathes From Hell.” Taking place years after the Blood War, the story shows Ichigo Kurosaki and his friends in far different places in their lives while setting the stage for a major conflict.

Thanks to Bleach’s resurgence, it isn’t out of the question that the manga might make a comeback. Adding additional manga material to spawn further anime seasons would make sense though it might be quite some time before we see the Soul Society make a comeback following the conclusion of the Thousand-Year Blood War.

Want to see what Tite Kubo will reveal later this month?