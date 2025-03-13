Bleach Rebirth of Souls Release Date, Characters, and Early Access

Ready your Zanpakutos and charge those Hakusuis because Bleach Rebirth of Souls (also stylized as BLEACH Rebirth of Souls) is just around the corner. But when does Bleach Rebirth of Souls come out, who’s on the roster, and can you play early? Well, we at ComicBook have all the answers to those questions and more.
The fighting game, based on the manga and anime Bleach, is the first modern fighter for the series and one fans have been waiting for for quite some time. Given other animes like Naruto and One Piece have gotten the fighting game treatment, Bleach Rebirth of Souls looks to make its mark in the genre with anime-like graphics, intense combat, and a bombastic soundtrack. Without further ado, here are the answers you want to know about Bleach Rebirth of Souls.
When Does Bleach Rebirth of Souls Release?
Bleach Rebirth of Souls releases on March 21st, 2025. The title will launch on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S for $59.99. No word on a Nintendo Switch (or Nintendo Switch 2) version has been announced. If you pre-order the game, you’ll receive two costumes for Toshiro Hitsugaya and Yoruichi Shihoin based on their looks in the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. The game, which was revealed in July of 2024, is a collaboration between Bandai Namco and Tamsoft, who previously worked on anime games like Melty Blood: Type Lumina and the Senran Kagura series.
Who is on the Bleach Rebirth of Souls Roster?
So far, there are 31 confirmed characters on the roster of Bleach Rebirth of Souls. There could be more yet to be revealed before release or unlockable ones in-game, but these are the ones that we know of.
- Ichigo Kurosaki
- Rukia Kuchiki
- Uryu Ishida
- Yasutora Sado (Chad)
- Byakuya Kuchiki
- Yoruichi Shihoin
- Kisuke Urahara
- Gin Ichimaru
- Rangiku Matsumoto
- Toshiro Hitsugaya
- Kenpachi Zaraki
- Ulquiorra Cifer
- Kaname Tosen
- Sui-Feng
- Renji Abarai
- Izuru Kira
- Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck
- Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez
- Mayuri Kurotsuchi
- Sosuke Aizen
- Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto
- Shinji Hirako
- Szayelaporro Granz
- Shunsui Kyoraku
- Sajin Komamura
- Shuhei Hisagi
- Ikkaku Madarame
- Nnoitra Gilga
- Tier Harribel
- Coyote Shark
- Kaien Shiba
It’s important to note that future characters are confirmed to come as DLC for Bleach Rebirth of Souls. These four fighters, which will be part of the Season Pass, will hail from the newest anime arc, Thousand-Year Blood War, and will release at a later date.
Can You Play Bleach Rebirth of Souls Early?
Unfortunately, there is no way to play Bleach Rebirth of Souls early, as there is no early access period like other titles. The game will be released to everyone on March 21st, though launch timing has yet to be announced. However, if you pre-ordered or purchased the Deluxe Edition or Ultimate Edition, you’ll get seven-day early access to the four Thousand-Year Blood War characters that’ll come out in the future.
RELATED: Bleach: Rebirth of Souls Channels Persona with New Opener