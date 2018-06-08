‘Bleach’ Creator Updates Fans On His Next Project

It has been awhile since Tite Kubo graced the world with a new manga. His career is still riding the wave Bleach set up, and many have wondered if Kubo would ever return with a new series. So, fans were glad to hear from the artist recently about his future projects.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Kubo is in any rush with his next titles.

Recently, Kubo sat down for an on-camera interview with his former editor on Fuji TV. The pair talked about their tenure with Bleach, and Kubo was asked if he had any on-going projects.

According to translations, the artist admitted he is still resting after Bleach ended. The series, which ended in 2016, was published without much pause for 15 years. Kubo’s health was hit because of his grueling serialization schedule, and he says he’s enjoying his time off now while recovering.

As for his manga ventures, Kubo is working on a one-shot story for Weekly Shonen Jump. The yet-titled blurb is slated to debut this year, but Kubo told fans he doesn’t think the one-shot will inspire a full series. The artist already knows what the story will be about, but he doesn’t have a deadline for it as of yet. So, fans are not sure when Weekly Shonen Jump will get the one-shot to print.

Kubo may be taking his time when it comes to manga, but the creator is busy these days with Bleach in other ways. This year, the series will see its first live-action venture go live. The folks at Warner Bros. Japan released the film’s first trailer not long ago, and Kubo has done intermittent press to relay his support for the Bleach adaptation.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

