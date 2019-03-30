New ‘Sakura Wars’ Video Game Features ‘Bleach’ Creator Character Designs

Fans of the Sakura Wars franchise received a mighty big surprise with the announcement this weekend of Project Sakura Wars, the first proper Sakura Wars game in over a decade. For anime and manga fans, however, it gets even better: the creator of Bleach, Tite Kubo, is officially listed as the main character designer for the game, and several characters have already been revealed.

The reveal comes as part of Sega Fes 2019, the company’s yearly event in Tokyo, which featured other announcements such as details regarding the Sega Genesis Mini. In addition to Kubo providing character designs, it was announced that Kouhei Tanaka would be providing music while Jiro Ishii would be responsible for story composition. Several of Kubo’s character designs were released as well as a synopsis for the game and more.

You can check out the game’s synopsis from the announcement’s press release below:

“The stage is set in a romanticized version of 1940s Imperial Tokyo. 10 years ago, a cataclysm resulted in the devastating loss of the Imperial Combat Revue of Tokyo, the capital’s global defense force operating out of the Imperial Theater. The theater has since fallen on hard times and risks closure. As captain of the new Tokyo revue, it’s up to you to mend the hearts of your troops and restore the Imperial Theater back to its former glory!”

The press release also revealed the names, voice cast, and some further information about the game’s main characters — all of which appear to be designed by Kubo. You can check that out, direct from the press release, below as well:

Seijuurou Kamiyama (voiced by Yohei Azakami)

The protagonist of Project Sakura Wars. The leader of the “Imperial Combat Revue: Floral Division.” 20 years-old. He originally served as a special service ship captain in the navy, but was reassigned to the Imperial Combat Revue, where he was appointed the commanding officer of the newly reborn “Imperial Combat Revue: Floral Division.”

Sakura Amamiya (voiced by Ayane Sakura)

A member of the “Imperial Combat Revue: Floral Division.” 17 years-old. She admires Sakura Shinguuji, the top star of the former Floral Division, and enlists in the Floral Division as a novice member. She has strong feelings for the Imperial Combat Revue: Floral Division that protects Tokyo, as well as the Imperial Opera Troupe that boosts the citizens’ spirits, and greatly desires the reconstruction of both sides.

Hatsuho Shinonome (voiced by Maaya Uchida)

A member of the “Imperial Combat Revue: Floral Division.” 17 years-old. A shrine maiden of the Shinonome Shrine, passed down from generation to generation in the Imperial Capital. Born in the old town, she is a pure woman of Edo who loves the old town, festivals, and the town’s people. While she usually comes off as rude, she is a mediator who proves reliable to everyone in the Floral Division.

Azami Mochizuki (voiced by Hibiku Yamamura)

A member of the “Imperial Combat Revue: Floral Division.” 13 years-old. The descendant of a ninja family that practices in the Mochizuki Style, she is a young prodigy that has mastered martial arts, strategy, weaponry, and the like. Since before she could even perceive the world, she had a strict upbringing, and strongly believes in the “108 Laws” passed down from the ancient ninja village. Protecting those laws are of great importance to her.

Anastasia Palma (voiced by Ayaka Fukuhara)

A member of the “Imperial Combat Revue: Floral Division.” 19 years-old. A star who played an active role in European theater. She wandered from troupe to troupe before joining the Imperial Combat Revue. Her singing and acting abilities are top class, and given her looks, she can easily handle a wide range of roles, from male roles to sexy female roles.

Claris (voiced by Saori Hayami)

A member of the “Imperial Combat Revue: Floral Division.” 16 years-old. She is from Luxembourg. She is a sweet literary girl who loves reading books. Through books, she is learning various things each day and is filled to the brim with curiosity. Her full name is Clarissa Snowflake. She is the successor of “Juumadou” black magic, which utilizes books and is passed down from generation to generation in the noble Snowflake family of Luxembourg.

Project Sakura Wars, which is only a working title, is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in Spring 2020.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2001. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper — one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife — and afterwards has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot with many feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise spinning off since that time. There’s also a live-action film adaptation on Netflix, and you can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.

