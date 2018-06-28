‘Bleach’ Creator Reveals New Manga Project

Have you been missing Tite Kubo? The artist made his last manga run with Bleach, but the iconic shonen title wrapped a couple years back. Now, Kubo is ready to get his creative juices flowing, and fans can get their first-look at his new series now.

Thanks to Shueisha, the first visual of Burn The Witch has been released. The manga will be published on July 14 in Weekly Shonen Jump, and it will be a one-shot. Right now, Burn The Witch is said to be 62-pages long.

At this time, there are few details about Burn The Witch, but fans did get a little tease of what’s to come. The key visual for the manga has three key words: Witches, dragons, and reverse London.

So, get ready! It looks like Kubo is moving on from the Soul Society to tackle a new kind of London calling.

Fans are excited to see what this new project will offer, but they should keep in mind one thing; Burn The Witch is just a one-shot, so it will only contain one chapter. The publication doesn’t mean Kubo is making a permanent return to manga, but he could be persuaded to return if Burn The Witch is well-received. Plenty of popular manga under Weekly Shonen Jump began as a simple one-shot, so fans can keep their fingers crossed for an actual series down the line.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.

