Bleach Artist Shares Cool New Toshiro, Rangiku Sketches

Character designer for Bleach‘s anime, Masashi Kudo, has been keeping the love for the anime alive long after the truncated end of the series. Though fans are not getting any new episodes of the anime any time soon, unfortunately, they are at least getting cool new looks at their favorite characters each time Kudo shares a new piece of art for the series.

Kudo has shared more sketches than ever in the recent weeks, and along with previously sharing new looks at Ichigo, Yoruichi, and even the popular Espada Harribel, he recently shared sketches of the iconic pair of Toshiro Hitsugaya and Rangiku Matsumoto. Check out the sketches below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently attending the FicZone convention in Spain, Kudo illustrated a Toshiro Hitsugaya sketch as a gift for his Spanish dub voice actor, David Brau. But with Hitsugaya comes with the fan-favorite Lieutenant of the 10th Division, Rangiku Matsumoto. Kudo’s shared a spicy look at Rangiku in the past, but every chance to see Rangiku in a new way is definitely a welcome prospect to fans.

Every one of Kudo’s new works is welcome from fans of the series as it’s the next best thing to getting a full revival of the series. Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!