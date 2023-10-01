Bleach Creator Celebrates Part 2 Finale With New Sketches

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation ended its run of episodes for the Summer, and the original creator behind it all is going all out for the big finale with some new sketches of many more of the characters involved! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War returned for the second half of its run this Summer as it kicked off the real fights between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies for the fate of the Soul Society. This showed off more of the abilities and more Sternritter fighters than fans got to see in the first part, and some of these moments were even original to the anime.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation came to an end with its final two episodes aired in a single hour long broadcast that showed off the fights between Squad Zero and Yhwach's strongest Quincy fighters. This showed off even more of the characters in action, and Bleach creator Tite Kubo paid tribute to not only the members of Squad Zero but a few of the standout Sternritter fighters like the Bambis and more in some special new sketches to celebrate the final episodes. Check them out below.

How to Catch Up With Bleach: TYBW Before Part 3

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 has already been announced to be in the works and scheduled for a release some time in 2024. While there's no concrete release date for the new episodes just yet, it carries the subtitle "The Conflict" and will showcase the next phase of the fight against Yhwach. There's plenty of time to catch up with everything that's happened in the anime so far with the first two parts of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War streaming on Hulu.

You can also catch up with Bleach's original anime series running with Hulu as well. Hulu teases the final episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation as such, "Yhwach performs Auswählen to bestow power to his fallen Royal Guards and activate their Voll Stern Dich forms. What follows is a fierce battle between the Royal Guards and Squad Zero."

