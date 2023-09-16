Bleach Creator Highlights the Grossest Quincy With New Art

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been getting ready for the final episodes of its run this Summer, and the creator behind it all celebrated the debut of one of the grossest Quincy enemies with a special sketch for the newest episode of the anime! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation is one step closer towards the real final stretch of fights from the final arc of the series, and fans have started to see even more of the Quincies in action as a result. This includes many players who didn't do much in the first wave of Soul Society invasions in the first cour of episodes last Fall.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation Episode 23 continues more of the fights against Giselle's zombies as seen in the previous episodes, but much of the Quincies' efforts have since shifted to taking down Byakuya Kuchiki. This results in the Quincy representing the "L" power, PePe Waccabrada (who is a giant diaper wearing "Cupid" who manipulates love with his ability), making his debut in the anime, and Bleach series creator Tite Kubo decided to show this relatively gross Quincy some love with a new sketch. Check it out below:

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 23 is titled "Marching Out the Zombies 2" and the episode is teased as such, "Ikkaku, Yumichika, and the Arrancars work together to fight off Giselle's zombies. But the group is shocked when Giselle reveals her next pawn, who is none other than Captain Hitsugaya of Squad 10." You can now find the episode streaming on Hulu in the United States with the simulcast in English and Latin American Spanish, and on Star+ and Disney+ with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian subtitles.

You can also catch up with everything that's happened in the first two parts of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's anime so far streaming with Hulu, and also the entire run of the original Bleach anime series from over a decade ago too if you wanted to get fully caught up to date with it all before the anime's run ends this Summer.

What did you think of the fights against PePe and the other Quincies in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's newest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!