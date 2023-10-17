Bleach Cosplay Highlights the Zanpakuto's Creator Nimaiya

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War introduced fans to some of the strongest Soul Reapers ever with the members of Squad Zero, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight the original creator behind the Zanpakuto, Oetsu Nimaiya! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War kicked off a new wave of fights between the Soul Reapers and the Quincy forces, and it was soon revealed that there was actually a much stronger group of Soul Reapers out there who live in the Royal Palace and protect the Soul King specifically. Taking Ichigo to their region, each of them helped to make him stronger for the fights to come.

It wasn't until Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation that we got to see the members of Squad Zero in action, but they made it clear just how involved they were with bringing the elements of Soul Society to life. Oetsu Nimaiya was the one who originally forged the Zanpakuto blades the Reapers have been using all this time, and had a very unique personality to boot. Now this superstar has come to life through some awesome cosplay from artist rinnegoddess on TikTok. Check it out:

How to Watch Bleach: TYBW Part 3

The members of Squad Zero didn't make it to the final episode of Part 2 unscathed, but the next phase of the fight against Yhwach is gearing up to kick off next year. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict has been announced to be in the works for a release some time in 2024, but there has yet to be a concrete release date revealed as of the time of this writing. The fights against Yhwach and the Quincies has really only begun, and its 2024 release means there is plenty of time to catch up with everything that's happened in the anime so far.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's first two parts are now available to stream with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) with both English and Japanese dubbed releases. The entire original Bleach anime is also available to stream with Hulu as well if you wanted to use this time to go back and re-experience Ichigo Kurosaki's journey from where it first began.

Who was your favorite member of Squad Zero in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!