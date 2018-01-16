‘Blue Exorcist’ Getting Live-Action Adaptation By Robot Underdog

If you are frustrated by the state of live-action anime, you are not alone. Over the years, Hollywood has failed to give audiences a take on anime that satisfies both new and old fans, but there are independent groups looking to help. Robot Underdog is one such studio, and it recently confirmed its next big adaptation.

So, if you have been waiting for Blue Exorcist to come to life, then it is time you got excited.

Over on Youtube, the founders of Robot Underdog released a new video announcing their next project. Rita and Donnie McMillin let fans know they would be adapting Blue Exorcist for live-action before explaining the decision.

“We really love this anime because it deals with the main character finding his purpose and also finding his place according to how his human father Shiro raised him,” Rita said.

“We also love this anime because its main character is in this crazy predicament where they all of a sudden get powers and are now forced into a completely different life from the one they once knew before. This anime really lends itself to live-action because of darkened tone. You’ve seen movies like Constantine or The Exorcist already tackle these topics and make great live-action films. So, we’re really excited to see what we can do.”

So far, there is no word on when the Blue Exorcist take will begin production, but fans are eager to see how it goes. Robot Underdog is best-known by fans for its work on Dragon Ball Z: Light of Hope, a short fan-film based on Akira Toriyama’s series. The project went viral once it hit Youtube, and fans were quick to praise its canon-compliant take. If Blue Exorcist can draw in that kind of response, Robot Underdog will have another hit on its hands. So, if Hollywood messes up its next anime adaptations, then they will really have no excuses.

For those of you unfamiliar with Blue Exorcist, the series is a popular one published by Shueisha. The series tells the story of Rin Okumura and his twin brother Yukio. The pair are raised by an Exorcist named Shiro, and their lives take a turn when they learn Satan is their real father. Rin comes to find he inherited Satan’s demonic powers, and he chooses to become an Exorcist by going to True Cross Academy. However, the boy learns the job isn’t an easy one when Yukio winds up being his teacher, and he still has Satan hot on his tail.

