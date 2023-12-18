Bocchi the Rock Movie Releases New Poster

Bocchi the Rock! is gearing up to make a big comeback with a new movie, and a special poster has been released highlighting Ryo Yamada! Aki Hamaji's Bocchi the Rock manga series reached a whole new world of fans with the debut of its official anime adaptation debuting last year, and it was such a big hit with fans (even sparking a rise in sales for the original manga and guitars) that it was announced that the anime would be continuing with a new movie. But this movie is shaping up in a much different way than fans had expected as it gets ready for its release.

Bocchi the Rock! will be returning with two new compilation films revisiting the events of the anime's first season, Bocchi the Rock! Re:, which is coming to Japan in Spring 2024, and the second is titled Bocchi the Rock! Re:Re:, which is coming out in Summer 2024. To help celebrate the movie hitting screens next year in Japan (with a potential international release not announced just yet), a special new poster has been released highlighting the bassist, Ryo. You can check it out below.

How to Watch Bocchi the Rock

Bocchi the Rock's new two movie project will be releasing in theaters across 2024, and will feature a returning cast and staff from the TV anime. If you wanted to check out the anime in the meantime, you can find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They begin to tease the anime as such, "Hitori Gotoh, 'Bocchi-chan,' is a girl who's so introverted and shy around people that she'd always start her conversations with 'Ah...' During her middle school years, she started playing the guitar, wanting to join a band because she thought it could be an opportunity for even someone shy like her to also shine. But because she had no friends, she ended up practicing guitar for six hours every day all by herself."

The synopsis continues with, "After becoming a skilled guitar player, she uploaded videos of herself playing the guitar to the internet under the name 'Guitar Hero' and fantasized about performing at her school's cultural festival concert. But not only could she not find any bandmates, before she knew it, she was in high school and still wasn't able to make a single friend! She was really close to becoming a shut-in, but one day, Nijika Ijichi, the drummer in Kessoku Band, reached out to her. And because of that, her everyday life started to change little by little..."

