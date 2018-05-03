‘Boruto’ Introduces Its Heroes to Gaara’s Son

Boruto‘s previous episode introduced us to Gaara’s adoptive son, Shinki, who has come to Hidden Leaf to prove himself to his father in the Chunin Exams. However, the scene that introduced Shinki, and revealed Gaara’s new status as an adult (and his connection to Shukaku) was a nice little aside; in episode 56, “Rivals, Gather!” Shinki finally makes his presence felt to Boruto and co.!

Naruto / Boruto fans are still debating just how effective (or not) this introduction scene is. Shinki makes himself known when Boruto is already in a scuffle with Yurui of Kumogaure in the local burger joint, after Yurui started talking trash about Boruto being Naruto’s son. With just a few words, and the power of his Iron Sand ninjutsu, Shinki breaks up the fight, wondering why the young genin would waste their energy making such a scene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the fight successfully broken up, Shinki and his team (Araya and Yodo) leave the burger place to prepare for the first day of the exams; Boruto and his squad are left wondering about the mysterious interloper, but Sarada is keeping tabs, and explains who Shiki is, and his connection to Gaara. Needless to say, Boruto takes an immediate interest in this new rival.

During the first day of the Chunin Exams, Shinki is careful not to reveal the full extent of he and his team’s jutsu abilities, opting instead to save that display of power for a later (and more important) point in the Exams. He proves to be just as effective without chakra powers, and during a supposed true or false quiz that turns out to be a surprise test of the genin’s reflexes, we get the first hint of what Shinki’s Iron Sand jutsu is capable of, as he uses his cloak to create an aerial platform to protect his teammates from falling.

Warning – Potential Spoilers Follow!

We know from the events of the original Boruto movie (which the anime is now covering in longer form) that Shinki will remain a pivotal player in the Chunin Exam arc. If the anime follows the movie, Shinki will be responsible for defeating Team 5 (Metal Lee, Iwabee, Denki) in the second round, and will beat down Chocho in the final round. When those deadly new Otsutsuki Clan members crash the exams, Shinki will be one of the brave genin who stands to face them.

Boruto airs new sub episodes weekly on Funimation and Hulu.