Boruto Preview Confirms Sasuke's Return

The most recent story arc of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime series has placed the son of Naruto into quite a difficult situation. In order to give Shinki and Shukaku a head start on their path to the Hidden Leaf Village, Boruto has basically accepted a suicide mission where he will face off against Urashiki alone. The villain, earlier in the arc, banished Sasuke to a pocket dimension where the last member of the Uchiha Clan was unable to continue the fight against the Otsutsuki clan. Now however, a recently discovered preview of the next episode reveals that the Uchiha is making a comeback!

Twitter User UchihaFamille revealed some images from the 125th episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which not only promise the return of Sasuke to the fight, but both Boruto and Shinki releasing the extent of their abilities against the villainous Urashiki:

The battle against Urashiki has raged hard in the last few episodes of Boruto, with the celestial ninja proving to be a handful regardless of how many ninja are set in his path. As Boruto teamed up with Temari and her son Shikidai, the trio had difficulty even managing to defeat one of Urashiki's puppets, let along the puppet master himself. The Otsutsuki clan is consistently attempting to steal chakra from alternate realities and have been quite successful in their quest, which is clear from their ability to beat down nearly all threats.

How Sasuke manages to escape from his strange prison will surely be explained in the next episode, as his ninjutsu skills were clearly needed in the fight against Urashiki. Just how much of his overall power that the Uchiha will unleash is anyone's guess, though we'd bet it'll take everything Konoha has to bring down the Otsutsuki and their ranks.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.