‘Boruto’ Announces New Timeslot

It looks like Naruto fans are in for a shake-up. According to a new report, Boruto will get a time timeslot soon, and it will make the show easier for everyone to binge.

Earlier today, TV Tokyo told audiences Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is slated to shift its timeslot this fall. This October, the sequel will begin airing Sundays between 5:30 – 6:00 p.m. JST. The change will take effect on October 7, so fans have some time to prepare for the shift.

Currently, Boruto airs weekly on TV Tokyo earlier in the week. The show goes live on Thursdays at 7:25 p.m., a spot which Naruto held before with its earlier anime titles. Now, TV Tokyo is moving the show to Sunday, and a spokesperson for the network said the decision was made to help audiences. (via ANN)

In fact, it seems TV Tokyo is making the plunge so entire families can binge the show. According to reports, the new timeslot was decided upon so that families will be able to watch TV and relax together on the day off.

This timeslot shift is the second major one Boruto has experienced since its April 2017 debut. The anime aired on Wednesdays at 5:55 p.m. when it began, but it was moved to its Thursday slot earlier this spring. Now, Boruto will go live on Sundays, sharing the day with shonen giants like One Piece and even Pokemon. After all, TV Tokyo confirmed the latter show is getting a new timeslot as well, and it will put Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon right after Boruto.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto:Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well.