Boruto Introduces a Brand-New Team Seven

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations latest manga chapter takes Boruto out of the safety net of having his father Naruto’s protection, and puts him on a battlefield to face a villain who literally holds Naruto’s fate in his hand. That villain is none other than Boro, another member of the mysterious Kara organization, who is guarding the prison Naruto was trapped in by Kara’s boss, Jigen. It’s been established that the Kara organization has substantial ties to the power of the Otsutsuki Clan – so needless to say, Boruto and his friends (Sarada, Mitsuke, and Kara’s “vessel” Kawaki) are in substantial danger as they head into this battle!

WARNING! Boruto Chapter 40 SPOILERS Follow!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the previous chapter, Boruto and his friends managed to escape Shikamaru’s quarantine of Naruto’s house, after Jigen ambushed Kawaki there, and transported away with Naruto in tow. Kawaki and Boruto were able to access their respective Karma seals to mimic Jigen’s space-time jutsu, and gain access to the dimension where Naruto is being held inside a vase-like prison sealed by Jigen. Waiting there is Boro, who is happy for the chance to not only re-capture Kawaki on Kara’s behalf, but to assess Boruto’s Karma power and capture him, too!

The battle ensues, as Boruto is extra hot-headed about his father being in danger, and rushes in headlong to take Boro down. However, Kara’s ‘No. III’ guy is as powerful as his cohorts; Boro is so fast that Boruto and Co. can barely track him, and he unleashes a string of devastating jutsu attacks, in various styles. Moreover, Boro proves to be insanely durable, taking a direct hit from a Rasengan (among other attacks) and instantly regenerating from them. Mitsuke comes at Boro with his snake, venom, and lightning jutsu; Sarada uses her massive strength; and Kawaki attacks with both his Karma seal power and the cybernetic hand Naruto gave to him. None of it makes a bit of difference against Boro.

In the end, Sarada throws part of a mountain at Boro, and uses the chaos for her and her friends to escape. Stopping at a nearby hiding place, Sarada rallies the troops by making a big proclamation:

“We three of Cell Number Seven, plus Kawaki makes four. With the teamwork of our Revamped Cell Number Seven, Let the counter-attack begin!”

Team Seven is an iconic unit in Naruto mythology, as Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura formed that team under Kakashi, during the original Naruto series. Fans have liked seeing Boruto’s era of Team 7 (Boruto, Mitsuke, Sarada) take shape. With Kawaki getting unofficially drafted onto the team, it only makes the eventual falling out between him and “Teenage Boruto” that much sadder.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.