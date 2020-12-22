Boruto Just Left Naruto's Lifespan Up in the Air

✖

Thanks to Boruto's epic current arc, fans of the manga have been stuck asking themselves one big question for the last few months: is Naruto going to die? The battle against Ishikki Otsutsuki resulted in Naruto having to unlock an extreme new power unleashed by the Nine-Tails - a form that gave Naruto great power, at the cost of consuming both his and Kurama's chakra. Now, in Boruto's latest chapter, the battle with Isshiki plays out in full. And in the aftermath, we're left with the ominous question of just how much life Naruto actually has left, after his Bayron Mode sacrifice!

Warning: Boruto Manga Chapter 53 SPOILERS Follow!

As stated, Boruto Chapter 53 is all about the final rounds of battle with Isshiki Otsutsuki, as the villain's lifespan enters its final minutes of countdown. Isshiki has managed to use the chakra link between Naruto and Kawaki to teleport Kawaki into the battlefield, where Isshiki hopes to once again tag him with a Karma Seal, and guarantee his own resurrection. As valiantly as Naruto, Sasuke and Boruto fight, Isshiki proves to be powerful enough to get what he wants: Kawaki back in his clutches.

Unfortunately for Isshiki, Kawaki has learned a thing or two from Naruto and/or Boruto, and Isshiki ends up with a shadow clone of Kawaki in his hands. That deception delays things enough, and Isshiki crumbles into dust.

(Photo: Shonen Jump Magazine)

However, immediately after the battle is won, Sasuke's concern turns to the big question at hand: what has Naruto done to himself? Even though Naruto didn't tell anyone about his fatal new powers, Sasuke recognizes that the power of the chakra Naruto unleashed has to be exacting some kind of terrible price. Sasuke interrogates Naruto about the matter, but Naruto tries to play it off. Sasuke isn't having it though, telling his old friend to "quit evading," and if he's "absolutely sure there isn't some serious risk to using that power?" In the end, Naruto gets saved from the inquiry by Boruto (possessed by the spirit of Momoshiki Otsutsuki) stabbing Sasuke in the eye!

From what we know of Naruto's new Bayron Mode form, the higher power of chakra the form unleashes is fueled by the chakra of the user, in a consumptive way. That means to battle Isshiki, Naruto had to burn some of his own lifeforce in some kind of way - the only question left is: who paid the bulk of the price - Naruto, Kurama, or both of them? And with that price paid, how much time do either of them have left?

