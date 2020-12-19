Naruto Fans Are Blown Away By The Arrival Of Kawaki

Jump Festa has released a bevy of new information with regards to Boruto: Naruto Next Generation's anime, not only giving us details about the upcoming Vessel Arc, but also giving us our first look at the introduction of the important character of Kawaki and fans are freaking out! With Kawaki arriving on the scene, his presence will not only have big implications for the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha but the inner workings of the Kara Organization as well, as his past ties in deeply with the collection of ninja that are bonded by the mysterious energy Karma.

How do you feel about Kawaki finally joining the anime for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!