Boruto Deals a Shocking Blow to Sasuke in New Cliffhanger

The latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations just dealt a shocking blow to Sasuke that may leave the infamous ninja warrior more maimed and crippled than he already is! Worst of all, Sasuke's injury came by way of a betrayal that neither Sasuke or Naruto saw coming - or many fans either, for that matter. The moment (full spoilers below) no raises some major new questions about our ever-changing perspective on Boruto's ominous flash-forward opening scene, and its implications about the fates of both Naruto and Sasuke. This startling cliffhanger also raises major questions about what the next arc of Boruto's story will be all about!

Warning: Boruto Chapter 53 SPOILERS Follow!

The latest chapter of Boruto picks up with the climatic cliffhanger in the battle with Isshiki Otsutsuki. Sasuke went all out to defeat and was injured; Naruto risked his life to unleash Nine-Tails' Baryon Mode power and still couldn't win; and just when it seemed like Isshiki was out of time with his lifespan, he managed to turn the tables and snatch Kawaki from his hiding place in Hidden Leaf.

Isshiki's plan is to use the few minutes he has left alive to imprint Kawaki with a new Karma Seal, thereby guarantee his future resurrection. Even though Naruto and Sasuke use what little power they have left to try to save Kawaki, Isshiki is about to hunt his prey down on the battlefield and tag him with a new Karma mark.

Unfortunately for Isshiki, Kawaki uses the little shinobi training he got from Naruto to pull an epic bait-and-switch. Isshiki ends up marking a shadow clone with Karma, and doesn't realize the deception until his clock has run out, and Kawaki is able to literally stomp him into dust.

For a brief moment there, all is well. Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto and Kawaki are able to take in their victory - as well as Kawaki's unexpected prowess using jutsu. However, the celebration is fleeting; Sasuke's main concern isn't victory over Isshiki - it's what that victory has cost Naruto. Even without knowing the warning that Nin-Tails gave Naruto, Sasuke still recognizes that the power of the chakra Naruto used in Baryon Mode comes at great cost. In fact, Sasuke's concern is so deep that he never realizes a new attack is coming - before Boruto has stabbed him in the eye with a dagger.

...Well, it's unfair to say "Boruto" maimes Sasuke. In fact, it's Momoshiki Otsutsuki who once again possesses Boruto's body and attacks Naruto and Sasuke when they are depleted and vulnerable. The last lines of the chapter suggest Momoshiki was simply biding his time during the fight with Isshiki, and is now going to eliminate all threats to his resurrection and master plan to suck Earth's chakra dry.

Will Boruto's next arc be about finally curing Naruto's son of his own fate with the Karma Seal? It's looking more and more like it needs to be an immediate priority!

You and read Boruto's latest manga HERE. The anime has resumed streaming on Funimation and Hulu.