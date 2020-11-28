Naruto Reveals How Much Time Isshiki Has Left to Live

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is heating up the battle between the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha and the Kara Organization, with the latter's leader, Isshiki, pulling out all the stops to gain new power but also setting a time limit for the amount of life he has left as is revealed in this latest chapter. With the most recent installment, Isshiki isn't the only one who is pushing things to the limit in this battle to end all battles, as Naruto also might be at the end of the line thanks to accessing a new transformation that fused him with the nine tailed fox!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 52, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

As Naruto has accessed his new transformation, the new form doesn't simply drain chakra and life force from the Seventh Hokage, but also has the added beneficial side effect of draining the life force from Isshiki as well. With Isshiki unleashing the Karma within himself, he has fully taken over the body of Jigen but as a result, was only given a few days tops to live. With this transition, he was also given insane new levels of power to originally help him in his fight against Kashin Koji, but also easily take down the likes of Sasuke and Boruto.

As Boruto and Isshiki battle at 100 percent of their full powers, an added wrinkle enters the fight in the form of Kawaki, the newest member of the Uzumaki clan that is also, unfortunately, the desired vessel for the leader of the Kara Organization. The Otsutsuki Clan has long been the driving force for the villains of both the Naruto and Boruto series, with the celestial ninjas putting a dent into the world of peace that Konoha's villagers have worked so hard to bring to fruition.

With many fans believing that this latest arc might very well usher in the death of the Seventh Hokage, especially with the franchise's creator Masashi Kishimoto returning to the fold to write the Shonen series once again, it's clear that this battle will change the world of Konoha forever!

