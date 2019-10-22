Boruto Meets His Father From the Past in this Hilarious Clip

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is now fully steeped in its special time travel arc celebrating the franchise’s 20th Anniversary, and it’s resulted in plenty of emotional and nostalgic moments already. But the initial meeting between Boruto and the younger version of his father was far less monumental as one would expect it to be as Boruto quickly finds himself thrown into all the wacky shenanigans the young Naruto used to get into. Episode 129 features their first real meeting, and the two get off to a rough start when Jiraiya and Naruto pawn off some trouble on him.

When Sasuke suggests that he and Boruto play it safe as anything they do in the past could have an impact on the future, this plan is thrown off completely when the young Naruto comes speeding in and bumps right into Boruto. You can check out the hilarious meeting in the clip above shared by Crunchyroll!

This first meeting is a double dose of nostalgia as not only does the young Naruto return to the franchise, but this also marks Jiraiya’s been return as well. It’s a much more emotional moment than the episode plays it for, but it’s also a great reminder of the fun back and forth the two of them had long ago. As Jiraiya is being chased by angry bath house patrons for his peeping, Boruto and Sasuke unwittingly volunteer to handle the situation.

Naruto and Jiraiya hilariously run away because Naruto quickly picks up on the context of his master’s troubles, but this is definitely a first for the more stoic Boruto and Sasuke. Thankfully, Boruto and Naruto bond over some other things later through the episode as Boruto sees what kind of lonely life his dad used to lead. It’s becoming increasingly clear that this time travel arc will be filled to the brim with fan service moments like this, and it’s probably going to be quite the tearjerker when it’s all over.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.