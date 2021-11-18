Dragon Ball Super LEGO Set Brings Our Favorite Great Ape to Life

Before the arrival of the Super Saiyan transformation, and its follow-ups in Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue, the transformation of choice for the Saiyans was using the power of the moon to transform into the Oozaru, or the Great Ape. While the latest chapters of Dragon Ball Super’s manga brought back the Oozaru via a flashback that explored the earlier days of Goku’s father, Bardock, and a fan of the Shonen franchise took the opportunity to recreate the larger-than-life threat using Legos, placing the Great Ape back into the limelight.

The power of the Great Ape increases the strength of the Saiyan utilizing it by a number of times over, though a member of the Saiyan race will need their tail in order to complete the transformation. In the latest movie of the Shonen franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the father of the Legendary Super Saiyan made a guess that his son was able to harness the power of the Oozaru in his regular form, making him a threat to the strongest transformations of Goku and Vegeta outside of their eventual fusion. While Goku and Vegeta haven’t become Great Apes themselves in years, they’ve discovered new transformations unlike anything seen before via Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego respectively.

Reddit User Groobar shared this impressive LEGO build that recreates the Oozaru from the Dragon Ball series, which was once one of the biggest aces up the Saiyan’s sleeves in their earlier days before Goku became a Super Saiyan and the Z Fighters decided to rely on the form that would change their hair color rather than turn them into apes:

The Oozaru form played a much bigger role in the Dragon Ball sequel of Dragon Ball GT rather than that of Dragon Ball Super, with Goku and Vegeta utilizing the power of the Great Ape in order to reach the new transformation known as Super Saiyan 4. While this form has never been made canon officially, it has been brought into the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, where the members of the Time Patrol use this power at their discretion.

Would you love to see an official Dragon Ball Lego set?