Naruto Reclaims Throne After Dropping Boruto's Best Episode Yet

The midseries finale of Boruto is just around the corner, and of course, the anime is gearing up for the big departure. Earlier this year, fans learned Boruto: Naruto Next Generations would move away from television and puts its anime on an indefinite break. With that hiatus around the corner, Boruto went live with a new episode this week to take back its reputation, and episode 292 did not disappoint.

As you can see below, Boruto stepped out with some of its best animation to date this week. The sequel pushed on with Code's arrival to the Hidden Leaf, but his presence did not go unnoticed for long. Last week, the show pit Boruto and Kawaki against the remaining Kara member, and Boruto episode 292 took that fight to a new level.

This was everything all at once, I wasn’t able to take my eyes off the screen for a second. Naruto/boruto series dominates when it comes hand to hand combat, best to ever do it. With 1 episode remaining, all I can say is that it’s been honour. GREATEST SHOUNEN ANIME. #boruto pic.twitter.com/Z7Lwru4aQv — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) March 19, 2023

After all, fans watched as Boruto found himself possessed by the spirit inside him. Momoshiki came to the surface to take on Kawaki, and the poor guy barely stood a chance. It was only when Momoshiki turned an eye to Naruto that Kawaki got his power back, and the Karma user was quick to challenge Boruto to battle. The fight housed some of Boruto's most dynamic animation to date as hand-to-hand combat shined in the reel. But by the episode's end, Naruto was left to look on in horror as his oldest child sacrificed his life to stop Momoshiki.

Of course, the deadly cliffhanger was brutal, but Boruto tried to temper the shock with sadness to even things out. Naruto is seen looking absolutely devastated by the blow, and you can hardly blame him. The Hokage watched his adopted son kill Boruto in a bid to stop Momoshiki, and Boruto let it happen. Back in the day, the Boruto manga sparked all sorts of tears with this cliffhanger, so it will not be long before the anime tackles this aftermath.

Thanks to this latest episode of the Boruto anime, all eyes are on episode 293. The release promises to bring this cliffhanger to some resolution, and it will also mark the final episode of Boruto until its comeback. At this point, no information has been released on when Boruto will return, but netizens admit the hiatus is a long time coming. While the anime is off the air, the Boruto manga can churn out a content backlog for the anime to tackle in the future, and fans are hopeful the show's comeback with herald a full-blown time skip for our heroes.

What do you think about Boruto's latest episode...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.